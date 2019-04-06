Southampton 1-3 Liverpool: Akhirnya Salah Cetak Gol Lagi

Sabtu, 06 April 2019 – 07:54 WIB
Sabtu, 06 April 2019 – 06:34 WIB
jpnn.com, SOUTHAMPTON - Mohamed Salah mengakhiri enam pertandingan tanpa mencetak gol di Premier League setelah ikut mengantar Liverpool menang atas tuan rumah Southampton, Sabtu (6/4) dini hari WIB.

Dalam laga di St. Mary's Stadium itu, tuan rumah sempat unggul lewat Shane Long di menit ke-9. Pada menit ke-36, Liverpool menyamakan kedudukan kewat Naby Keita. Itu merupakan gol pertama Keita pertamanya untuk Liverpool.

Dalam sepuluh menit laga tersisa, Salah melepaskan tembakan luar biasa berbuah gol.

Liverpool menambah satu gol lagi lewat Jordan Henderson, enma menit setelah gol Salah. Skor 1-3, tuan rumah kalah.

