Southampton 1-3 Liverpool: Akhirnya Salah Cetak Gol Lagi
jpnn.com, SOUTHAMPTON - Mohamed Salah mengakhiri enam pertandingan tanpa mencetak gol di Premier League setelah ikut mengantar Liverpool menang atas tuan rumah Southampton, Sabtu (6/4) dini hari WIB.
3 – Mohamed Salah has become just the second player in Premier League history to score in each of his first three matches on a Friday, after Thierry Henry who scored in all four of his such matches in the competition. Freaky. #SOULIV pic.twitter.com/RvGaejDkOJ— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 5, 2019
Dalam laga di St. Mary's Stadium itu, tuan rumah sempat unggul lewat Shane Long di menit ke-9. Pada menit ke-36, Liverpool menyamakan kedudukan kewat Naby Keita. Itu merupakan gol pertama Keita pertamanya untuk Liverpool.
Dalam sepuluh menit laga tersisa, Salah melepaskan tembakan luar biasa berbuah gol.
50 – Mohamed Salah has now scored 50 goals in just 69 appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League; only Alan Shearer (66 - Blackburn) and Ruud van Nistelrooy (68 - Man Utd) reached the milestone in fewer apps for a single club in the competition. Nifty. pic.twitter.com/kL4RiDX0nF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 5, 2019
Liverpool menambah satu gol lagi lewat Jordan Henderson, enma menit setelah gol Salah. Skor 1-3, tuan rumah kalah.
