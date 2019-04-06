Southampton 1-3 Liverpool: Akhirnya Salah Cetak Gol Lagi

jpnn.com, SOUTHAMPTON - Mohamed Salah mengakhiri enam pertandingan tanpa mencetak gol di Premier League setelah ikut mengantar Liverpool menang atas tuan rumah Southampton, Sabtu (6/4) dini hari WIB.

3 – Mohamed Salah has become just the second player in Premier League history to score in each of his first three matches on a Friday, after Thierry Henry who scored in all four of his such matches in the competition. Freaky. #SOULIV pic.twitter.com/RvGaejDkOJ