Inggris jadi Tim Pertama Tembus Semifinal Piala Dunia Wanita 2019

jpnn.com, LE HAVRE - Inggris menjadi tim pertama yang lolos ke semi final Piala Dunia Wanita 2019 setelah menyingkirkan juara dunia 1995 Norwegia di Stade Oceane, Le Havre, Jumat (28/6) dini hari WIB.

Three Lionesses (julukan timnas wanita Inggris) menang 3-0. Tim asuhan Phil Neville mendapat gol cepat yakni pada menit ke-3 lewat Jill Scott. Kemudian Ellen White menggandakan keunggulan pada menit ke-40 dan Lucy Bronze di menit ke-57.

3 - Jill Scott (2007, 2011 and 2019) is only the second ever player to score in three separate Women's World Cup tournaments for the @Lionesses, after Fara Williams (2007, 2011 and 2015). Magic. #FIFAWWC #NOR #ENG #NORENG pic.twitter.com/EjZtquBis2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 27, 2019

4 - Ellen White is the second English player to score in four consecutive FIFA World Cup appearances after Gary Lineker between 1986 & 1990 - she is the first English player to do so in a single edition. Unremitting. #FIFAWWC #NOR #ENG #NORENG pic.twitter.com/ycNCfkufZz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 27, 2019