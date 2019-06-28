Jumat, 28 Juni 2019 – 10:21 WIB
JPNN.COM / Olahraga / Sepakbola / Inggris jadi Tim Pertama Tembus Semifinal Piala Dunia Wanita...

Inggris jadi Tim Pertama Tembus Semifinal Piala Dunia Wanita 2019

Jumat, 28 Juni 2019 – 09:07 WIB
Inggris jadi Tim Pertama Tembus Semifinal Piala Dunia Wanita 2019 - JPNN.COM

jpnn.com, LE HAVRE - Inggris menjadi tim pertama yang lolos ke semi final Piala Dunia Wanita 2019 setelah menyingkirkan juara dunia 1995 Norwegia di Stade Oceane, Le Havre, Jumat (28/6) dini hari WIB.

Three Lionesses (julukan timnas wanita Inggris) menang 3-0. Tim asuhan Phil Neville mendapat gol cepat yakni pada menit ke-3 lewat Jill Scott. Kemudian Ellen White menggandakan keunggulan pada menit ke-40 dan Lucy Bronze di menit ke-57.

SHARES
TAGS   Piala Dunia Wanita 2019 8 Besar Piala Dunia Wanita 2019 Inggris Norwegia Prancis
Berita Terkait
Sponsored Content
loading...
loading...
Video Pilihan
Komentar

Terpopuler

Periode :   6 Jam 12 Jam 1 Hari 1 Minggu

Pilihan Redaksi