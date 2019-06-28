Inggris jadi Tim Pertama Tembus Semifinal Piala Dunia Wanita 2019
jpnn.com, LE HAVRE - Inggris menjadi tim pertama yang lolos ke semi final Piala Dunia Wanita 2019 setelah menyingkirkan juara dunia 1995 Norwegia di Stade Oceane, Le Havre, Jumat (28/6) dini hari WIB.
Three Lionesses (julukan timnas wanita Inggris) menang 3-0. Tim asuhan Phil Neville mendapat gol cepat yakni pada menit ke-3 lewat Jill Scott. Kemudian Ellen White menggandakan keunggulan pada menit ke-40 dan Lucy Bronze di menit ke-57.
3 - Jill Scott (2007, 2011 and 2019) is only the second ever player to score in three separate Women's World Cup tournaments for the @Lionesses, after Fara Williams (2007, 2011 and 2015). Magic. #FIFAWWC #NOR #ENG #NORENG pic.twitter.com/EjZtquBis2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 27, 2019
4 - Ellen White is the second English player to score in four consecutive FIFA World Cup appearances after Gary Lineker between 1986 & 1990 - she is the first English player to do so in a single edition. Unremitting. #FIFAWWC #NOR #ENG #NORENG pic.twitter.com/ycNCfkufZz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 27, 2019
1 - Lucy Bronze is the first England player to both score and assist a goal in the same Women's World Cup game since Jill Scott against New Zealand in 2011; all five of her goal involvements (3 goals, 2 assists) at the #FIFAWWC have been in the knockout stages. Spotlight. #NORENG pic.twitter.com/c9KFwjXJbZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 27, 2019
