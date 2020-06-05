Jadwal Premier League Mulai 18 Juni Hingga 3 Juli

Jadwal Premier League Mulai 18 Juni Hingga 3 JuliJumat, 05 Juni 2020 – 20:06 WIB
jpnn.com, LONDON - Operator Premier League merilis jadwal untuk tiga putaran pertandingan pertama musim 2019/20 yang dilanjutkan mulai 18 Juni nanti.
Semua pertandingan akan dimainkan secara tertutup.
Liverpool akan melanjutkan perjuangan mereka, yang sedikit lagi berbuah gelar juara.
The Reds bakal meladeni tuan rumah Everton, Senin (22/6) dini hari WIB.
Liverpool bertujuan untuk memenangi liga untuk pertama sejak 1990, alias belum mendapatkan trofi selama era Premier League.
Tim asuhan Jurgen Klopp saat ini memimpin 25 poin, membutuhkan maksimal dua kemenangan dari sembilan pertandingan tersisa untuk mendapatkan gelar. (pl/jpnn)
18 Juni
00.00 WIB Aston Villa vs Sheffield United
02.15 WIB Manchester City vs Arsenal
20 Juni
00.00 WIB Norwich City vs Southampton
02.15 WIB Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
18.30 WIB Watford vs Leicester City
21.00 WIB Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
23.30 WIB West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
21 Juni
01.45 WIB AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
20.00 WIB Newcastle United vs Sheffield United
22.15 WIB Aston Villa vs Chelsea
22 Juni
01.00 WIB Everton vs Liverpool
23 Juni
02.00 WIB Manchester City vs Burnley
24 Juni
00.00 WIB Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
02.15 WIB Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United
25 Juni
00.00 WIB Manchester United vs Sheffield United
00.00 WIB Newcastle United vs Aston Villa
00.00 WIB Norwich City vs Everton
00.00 WIB Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
02.15 WIB Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
26 Juni
00.00 WIB Burnley vs Watford
00.00 WIB Southampton vs Arsenal
02.15 WIB Chelsea vs Manchester City
27 Juni
18.30 WIB Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
28 Juni
22.30 WIB Watford vs Southampton
30 Juni
02.00 WIB Crystal Palace vs Burnley
1 Juli
02.15 WIB Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
2 Juli
00.00 WIB AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United
00.00 WIB Arsenal vs Norwich City
00.00 WIB Everton vs Leicester City
02.15 WIB West Ham United vs Chelsea
3 Juli
00.00 WIB Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur
02.15 WIB Manchester City vs Liverpool
