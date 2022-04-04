Olivia Rodrigo Menangkan Kategori Best New Artist, Ini Daftar Pemenang Grammy Awards 2022
jpnn.com, LAS VEGAS - Acara Grammy Awards 2022 telah digelar pada Minggu (3/4) malam waktu Las Vegas atau Senin (4/4) pagi waktu Indonesia.
Musisi dunia pun hadir meramaikan penghargaan bergengsi tersebut, di antaranya Lil Nas X, BTS, Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Batiste, hingga Billie Eilish dan Finneas.
Solois Olivia Rodrigo berhasil membawa pulang tiga penghargaan.
Salah satunya kategori Best New Artist.
Kemudian Silk Sonic memenangkan kategori Record of the Year dan Song of the Year, serta Best R&B Performance.
Boygroup asal Korea Selatan, BTS yang masuk sebagai nomine Bes Pop Duo/Group Performace tak berhasil membawa trofi.
Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Grammy Awards ke-64.
Record of the Year
Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic
Song Of The Year
Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic
Album of the Year
We Are - Jon Batiste
Best New Artist
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Solo Performance
Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love For Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Best Pop Vocal Album
Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Alive - Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Subconsciously - Black Coffee
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Tree Falls - Taylor Eigsti
Best Rock Performance
Making a Fire - Foo Fighters
Best Metal Performance
The Alien - Dream Theater
Best Rock Album
Medicine at Midnight - Foo Fighters
Best Rock Song
Waiting on a War - Foo Fighters
Best Alternative Music Album
Daddy’s Home - St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance
Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic (WINNER - TIE)
Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan (WINNER - TIE)
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Fight for You - H.E.R.
Best Progressive R&B Album
Table for Two - Lucky Daye
Best R&B Song
Leave the Door Open - Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
Best R&B Album
Table for Two - Lucky Daye
Best Rap Performance
Family Ties - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Hurricane - Kanye West featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby
Best Rap Song
Jail - Kanye West
Best Rap Album
Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator
Best Country Solo Performance
You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Younger Me - Brothers Osborne
Best Country Song
Cold - Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album
Starting Over - Chris Stapleton
Best New Age Album
Divine Tides - Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Humpty Dumpty (Set 2) - Chick Corea
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Songwrights Apothecary Lab - Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Skyline - Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver - Christian McBride Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
Mirror Mirror - Eliane Elias With Chick Corea dan Chucho Valdés
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Never Lost - CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Believe for It - CeCe Winans
Best Gospel Album
Believe for It - CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Old Church Basement - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
Best Roots Gospel Album
My Savior - Carrie Underwood
Best Latin Pop Album
Mendó- Alex Cuba
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Origen - Juanes
Best Música Urbana Album
El Último Tour Del Mundo - Bad Bunny
Best Latin Pop Album
Mendó- Alex Cuba
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Origen - Juanes
Best Música Urbana Album
El Último Tour Del Mundo - Bad Bunny
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
A Mis 80's - Vicente Fernández
Best Tropical Latin Album
Salswing! - Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Best American Roots Performance
Cry - Jon Batiste
Best American Roots Song
Cry - Jon Batiste
Best Americana Album
Native Sons - Los Lobos
Best Bluegrass Album
My Bluegrass Heart - Béla Fleck
Best Traditional Blues Album
I Be Trying - Cedric Burnside
Best Contemporary Blues Album
662 - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Best Folk Album
They're Calling Me Home - Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Kau Ka Pe'a - Kalani Pe'a
Best Reggae Album
Beauty in the Silence - Soja
Best Global Music Album
Mother Nature - Angelique Kidjo
Best Global Music Performance
Mohabbat - Arooj Aftab
Best Children's Album
A Colorful World - Falu
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis - Don Cheadle
Best Comedy Album
Sincerely Louis CK - Louis C.K.
Best Musical Theater Album
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Queen's Gambit - Carlos Rafael Rivera; Soul - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Best Song Written for Visual Media
All Eyes on Me - Bo Burnham
Best Instrumental Composition
Eberhard - Lyle Mays
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Meta Knight's Revenge - Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, 8-Bit Big Band's
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version) - Vince Mendoza
Best Recording Package
Pakelang - LiJheng Han & Yu &Wei
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
All Things Must Pass - George Harrison
Best Album Notes
The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966 - Ricky Riccard
Best Historical Album
Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) - Joni Mitchell
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Love for Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Best Remixed Recording
Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix) - Deftones
Best Immersive Audio Album Grammy Awards 2022
Alicia - George Massenburg and Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Chanticleer Sings Christmas
Producer of the Year, Classical
Judith Sherman
Best Orchestral Performance
Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3
Best Opera Recording
Glass: Akhnaten
Best Choral Performance
Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony of a Thousand'
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Hope Amid Tears - Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax - Beethoven: Cello Sonatas
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Jennifer Koh - Alone Together
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Mythologies - Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann
Best Classical Compendium Album
Women Warriors - The Voices of Change
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Shaw: Narrow Sea
Best Music Video
Freedom - Jon Batiste
Best Music Film
Summer of Soul. (mcr7/jpnn)
Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang penghargaan Grammy Awards 2022 yang digelar hari ini.
- Maria Ozawa: Banyak Pelajaran Berharga yang Saya Dapatkan
- Berangkat Ibadah Umrah, Dinar Candy: Semoga Dimudahkan Jodoh
- Doddy Sudrajat Absen Lagi, Bagaimana Nasib Sidang Cerainya dengan Puput?
- Perempuan Bernama Irma Hadir dalam Sidang Cerai Doddy Sudrajat dan Puput, Apa Hubungannya?
- Potret V BTS Merokok di Belakang Panggung Disorot, ARMY Meradang
- Shandy Purnamasari Wujudkan Impian Mendiang Vanessa Angel dan Bibi