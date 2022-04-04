Olivia Rodrigo Menangkan Kategori Best New Artist, Ini Daftar Pemenang Grammy Awards 2022

jpnn.com, LAS VEGAS - Acara Grammy Awards 2022 telah digelar pada Minggu (3/4) malam waktu Las Vegas atau Senin (4/4) pagi waktu Indonesia.



Musisi dunia pun hadir meramaikan penghargaan bergengsi tersebut, di antaranya Lil Nas X, BTS, Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Batiste, hingga Billie Eilish dan Finneas.



Solois Olivia Rodrigo berhasil membawa pulang tiga penghargaan.

Salah satunya kategori Best New Artist.



Kemudian Silk Sonic memenangkan kategori Record of the Year dan Song of the Year, serta Best R&B Performance.



Boygroup asal Korea Selatan, BTS yang masuk sebagai nomine Bes Pop Duo/Group Performace tak berhasil membawa trofi.



Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Grammy Awards ke-64.



Record of the Year

Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic



Song Of The Year

Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic



Album of the Year

We Are - Jon Batiste



Best New Artist

Olivia Rodrigo



Best Pop Solo Performance

Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo



Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA



Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love For Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga



Best Pop Vocal Album

Sour - Olivia Rodrigo



Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Alive - Rüfüs Du Sol



Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Subconsciously - Black Coffee



Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Tree Falls - Taylor Eigsti



Best Rock Performance

Making a Fire - Foo Fighters



Best Metal Performance

The Alien - Dream Theater



Best Rock Album

Medicine at Midnight - Foo Fighters



Best Rock Song

Waiting on a War - Foo Fighters



Best Alternative Music Album

Daddy’s Home - St. Vincent



Best R&B Performance

Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic (WINNER - TIE)

Silk Sonic



Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan (WINNER - TIE)



Best Traditional R&B Performance

Fight for You - H.E.R.



Best Progressive R&B Album

Table for Two - Lucky Daye



Best R&B Song

Leave the Door Open - Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)



Best R&B Album

Table for Two - Lucky Daye



Best Rap Performance

Family Ties - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar



Best Melodic Rap Performance

Hurricane - Kanye West featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby



Best Rap Song

Jail - Kanye West



Best Rap Album

Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator



Best Country Solo Performance

You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton



Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Younger Me - Brothers Osborne



Best Country Song

Cold - Chris Stapleton



Best Country Album

Starting Over - Chris Stapleton



Best New Age Album

Divine Tides - Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej



Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Humpty Dumpty (Set 2) - Chick Corea



Best Jazz Vocal Album

Songwrights Apothecary Lab - Esperanza Spalding



Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Skyline - Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba



Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver - Christian McBride Big Band



Best Latin Jazz Album

Mirror Mirror - Eliane Elias With Chick Corea dan Chucho Valdés



Best Gospel Performance/Song

Never Lost - CeCe Winans



Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Believe for It - CeCe Winans



Best Gospel Album

Believe for It - CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Old Church Basement - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music



Best Roots Gospel Album

My Savior - Carrie Underwood

Best Latin Pop Album

Mendó- Alex Cuba



Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Origen - Juanes



Best Música Urbana Album

El Último Tour Del Mundo - Bad Bunny



Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

A Mis 80's - Vicente Fernández



Best Tropical Latin Album

Salswing! - Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta



Best American Roots Performance

Cry - Jon Batiste



Best American Roots Song

Cry - Jon Batiste



Best Americana Album

Native Sons - Los Lobos



Best Bluegrass Album

My Bluegrass Heart - Béla Fleck



Best Traditional Blues Album

I Be Trying - Cedric Burnside



Best Contemporary Blues Album

662 - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram



Best Folk Album

They're Calling Me Home - Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi



Best Regional Roots Music Album

Kau Ka Pe'a - Kalani Pe'a



Best Reggae Album

Beauty in the Silence - Soja



Best Global Music Album

Mother Nature - Angelique Kidjo



Best Global Music Performance

Mohabbat - Arooj Aftab



Best Children's Album

A Colorful World - Falu



Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis - Don Cheadle



Best Comedy Album

Sincerely Louis CK - Louis C.K.



Best Musical Theater Album

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical



Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday



Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Queen's Gambit - Carlos Rafael Rivera; Soul - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross



Best Song Written for Visual Media

All Eyes on Me - Bo Burnham



Best Instrumental Composition

Eberhard - Lyle Mays



Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Meta Knight's Revenge - Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, 8-Bit Big Band's



Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version) - Vince Mendoza



Best Recording Package

Pakelang - LiJheng Han & Yu &Wei



Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

All Things Must Pass - George Harrison



Best Album Notes

The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966 - Ricky Riccard



Best Historical Album

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) - Joni Mitchell



Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Love for Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga



Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff



Best Remixed Recording

Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix) - Deftones



Best Immersive Audio Album Grammy Awards 2022

Alicia - George Massenburg and Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)



Best Engineered Album, Classical

Chanticleer Sings Christmas



Producer of the Year, Classical

Judith Sherman



Best Orchestral Performance

Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3



Best Opera Recording

Glass: Akhnaten



Best Choral Performance

Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony of a Thousand'



Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Hope Amid Tears - Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax - Beethoven: Cello Sonatas



Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Jennifer Koh - Alone Together



Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Mythologies - Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann



Best Classical Compendium Album

Women Warriors - The Voices of Change



Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Shaw: Narrow Sea



Best Music Video

Freedom - Jon Batiste



Best Music Film

Summer of Soul. (mcr7/jpnn)