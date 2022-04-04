JPNN.comJPNN.com

JPNN.com Entertainment Musik Olivia Rodrigo Menangkan Kategori Best New Artist, Ini Daftar Pemenang Grammy Awards 2022

Olivia Rodrigo Menangkan Kategori Best New Artist, Ini Daftar Pemenang Grammy Awards 2022

Olivia Rodrigo Menangkan Kategori Best New Artist, Ini Daftar Pemenang Grammy Awards 2022
Penyanyi Olivia Rodrigo. Foto: Instagram/oliviarodrigo

jpnn.com, LAS VEGAS - Acara Grammy Awards 2022 telah digelar pada Minggu (3/4) malam waktu Las Vegas atau Senin (4/4) pagi waktu Indonesia.

Musisi dunia pun hadir meramaikan penghargaan bergengsi tersebut, di antaranya Lil Nas X, BTS, Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Batiste, hingga Billie Eilish dan Finneas.

Solois Olivia Rodrigo berhasil membawa pulang tiga penghargaan.

Salah satunya kategori Best New Artist.

Kemudian Silk Sonic memenangkan kategori Record of the Year dan Song of the Year, serta Best R&B Performance.

Boygroup asal Korea Selatan, BTS yang masuk sebagai nomine Bes Pop Duo/Group Performace tak berhasil membawa trofi.

Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Grammy Awards ke-64.

Record of the Year
Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic

Song Of The Year
Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic

Album of the Year
We Are -  Jon Batiste

Best New Artist
Olivia Rodrigo 

Best Pop Solo Performance
Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo 

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA 

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love For Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga 

Best Pop Vocal Album
Sour - Olivia Rodrigo 

Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Alive - Rüfüs Du Sol 

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Subconsciously - Black Coffee 

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Tree Falls - Taylor Eigsti 

Best Rock Performance
Making a Fire - Foo Fighters 

Best Metal Performance
The Alien - Dream Theater 

Best Rock Album
Medicine at Midnight - Foo Fighters 

Best Rock Song
Waiting on a War - Foo Fighters 

Best Alternative Music Album
Daddy’s Home - St. Vincent 

Best R&B Performance
Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic (WINNER - TIE)
Silk Sonic 

Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan (WINNER - TIE) 

Best Traditional R&B Performance
Fight for You - H.E.R. 

Best Progressive R&B Album
Table for Two - Lucky Daye 

Best R&B Song
Leave the Door Open - Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic) 

Best R&B Album
Table for Two - Lucky Daye 

Best Rap Performance
Family Ties - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar 

Best Melodic Rap Performance
Hurricane - Kanye West featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby 

Best Rap Song
Jail - Kanye West 

Best Rap Album
Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator 

Best Country Solo Performance
You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton 

Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Younger Me - Brothers Osborne 

Best Country Song
Cold - Chris Stapleton 

Best Country Album
Starting Over - Chris Stapleton 

Best New Age Album
Divine Tides - Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej 

Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Humpty Dumpty (Set 2) - Chick Corea 

Best Jazz Vocal Album
Songwrights Apothecary Lab - Esperanza Spalding 

Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Skyline - Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba 

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver - Christian McBride Big Band 

Best Latin Jazz Album
Mirror Mirror - Eliane Elias With Chick Corea dan Chucho Valdés 

Best Gospel Performance/Song
Never Lost - CeCe Winans 

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Believe for It - CeCe Winans 

Best Gospel Album
Believe for It - CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Old Church Basement - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music 

Best Roots Gospel Album
My Savior - Carrie Underwood
Best Latin Pop Album
Mendó- Alex Cuba 

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Origen - Juanes 

Best Música Urbana Album
El Último Tour Del Mundo - Bad Bunny 

Best Latin Pop Album
Mendó- Alex Cuba

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Origen - Juanes

Best Música Urbana Album
El Último Tour Del Mundo - Bad Bunny

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
A Mis 80's - Vicente Fernández

Best Tropical Latin Album
Salswing! - Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Best American Roots Performance
Cry - Jon Batiste

Best American Roots Song
Cry - Jon Batiste

Best Americana Album
Native Sons - Los Lobos

Best Bluegrass Album
My Bluegrass Heart - Béla Fleck

Best Traditional Blues Album
I Be Trying - Cedric Burnside

Best Contemporary Blues Album
662 - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Best Folk Album
They're Calling Me Home - Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Best Regional Roots Music Album
Kau Ka Pe'a - Kalani Pe'a

Best Reggae Album
Beauty in the Silence - Soja

Best Global Music Album
Mother Nature - Angelique Kidjo

Best Global Music Performance
Mohabbat - Arooj Aftab

Best Children's Album
A Colorful World - Falu

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis - Don Cheadle

Best Comedy Album
Sincerely Louis CK - Louis C.K.

Best Musical Theater Album
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Queen's Gambit - Carlos Rafael Rivera; Soul - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Best Song Written for Visual Media
All Eyes on Me - Bo Burnham

Best Instrumental Composition
Eberhard - Lyle Mays

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Meta Knight's Revenge - Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, 8-Bit Big Band's

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version) - Vince Mendoza

Best Recording Package
Pakelang - LiJheng Han & Yu &Wei

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
All Things Must Pass - George Harrison

Best Album Notes
The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966 - Ricky Riccard

Best Historical Album
Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) - Joni Mitchell

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Love for Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff

Best Remixed Recording
Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix) - Deftones

Best Immersive Audio Album Grammy Awards 2022
Alicia - George Massenburg and Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)

Best Engineered Album, Classical
Chanticleer Sings Christmas

Producer of the Year, Classical
Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance
Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3

Best Opera Recording
Glass: Akhnaten

Best Choral Performance
Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony of a Thousand'

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Hope Amid Tears - Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax - Beethoven: Cello Sonatas

Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Jennifer Koh - Alone Together

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Mythologies - Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann

Best Classical Compendium Album
Women Warriors - The Voices of Change

Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Shaw: Narrow Sea

Best Music Video
Freedom - Jon Batiste

Best Music Film
Summer of Soul. (mcr7/jpnn)

Baca Juga:

Berita Selanjutnya:
BTS Kembali Gagal Boyong Piala Grammy Awards, Ekspetasi Pupus

Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang penghargaan Grammy Awards 2022 yang digelar hari ini.

 
BERITA TERKAIT
BERITA TERKINI GenPI.co

TERPOPULER

PERIODE:   6 JAM 12 JAM 1 HARI 1 MINGGU

PILIHAN REDAKSI