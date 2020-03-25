Virus Corona Tenggelam, Terbitlah Hantavirus, Seberapa Berbahaya?Rabu, 25 Maret 2020 – 12:03 WIB
jpnn.com - Seorang pria Tiongkok, asal Provinsi Yunnan, China barat daya, dilaporkan meninggal dan diketahui positif hantavirus (virus hanta), di tengah mereka baru saja mengakhiri perang dengan virua corona.
Pria itu meninggal pada Senin (23/3) kemarin waktu setempat, saat melakukan perjalanan ke Provinsi Shandong dengan menggunakan bus, lansir berita lokal Global Times.
Setelah diketahui meninggal, pria itu segera diskrining untuk mengetahui penyakitnya.
Berdasar tes nukleus acid, diketahui pria tersebut terinfeksi hantavirus. Kemudian, 32 penumpang bus juga diuji, apakah terjadi penularan dari manusia ke manusia atau tidak.
Lihat postingan ini di Instagram
New COVID-19 Like Virus Emerged In China, Man Dies After Testing Positive For Hantavirus By Karthikeya -March 24, 2020 source: newyorkpost According to a press release, a man from Yunnan, China has tested positive for Hantavirus on Monday. It is said that he had died while on his way back to Shandong Province for work on a chartered bus, according to China’s Global Times. In a shocking event, 32 other people have also been tested with the same virus. Tweeted at 6:30 am, 24 Mar 2020. Global Times ? @globaltimesnews A person from Yunnan Province died while on his way back to Shandong Province for work on a chartered bus on Monday. He was tested positive for #hantavirus. Other 32 people on bus were tested. Social media was in panic following his unexplainable death. People fear it is another COVID-19 ready to cause new global chaos. According to the sources, unlike coronavirus, hantavirus does not spread in the air. In fact, humans who contract the hantavirus usually come into contact with rodents (mammals of the order Rodentia) that carry the virus. source: healthline “Rodent infestation in and around the home remains the primary risk for hantavirus exposure. Even healthy individuals are at risk for Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) infection if exposed to the virus,” Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said on its website. However, HPS can’t be passed on from person to person, it can be contracted if someone touches their eyes, nose or mouth after touching rodent droppings, urine, or nesting materials, states Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fact sheet. Among the early symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, muscle ache, abdominal pain, dizziness, chills and abdominal problems, such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea. About half of all HPS patients experience these symptoms. Moreover, late symptoms include lungs fill with fluid and shortness of breath. . . Source @globaltimesnews . . #hantavirus #china #tibetoday #globaltimesnews
"Dia dites positif untuk Hantavirus. 32 orang lainnya dalam bus diuji," tulis Global Times dalam akun Instagram resminya.