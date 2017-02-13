Wow, Adele Boyong Penghargaan Grammy Awards 2017

Adele. Foto: The Independent

jpnn.com - Perhelatan Grammy Awards ke-59 telah digelar. Dalam ajang tersebut, penyanyi Adele berhasil menyapu bersih dalam kategori tertinggi.

Yaitu Album of the Year untuk album 25, Record of the Year untuk lagu Hello, dan Song of the Year untuk Hallo.

Selain itu, Adele juga membawa pulang award untuk Best Pop Vocal Album.

Sementara, Beyonce yang mendapatkan sembilan nominasi untuk Grammy kali ini harus puas dengan dua penghargaan Best Music Video untuk Formation dan Best Urban Contemporary Album untuk album Lemonade.(ABC/tia)

Berikut daftar top winners Grammy Awards ke-59:

Album of the Year: 25 - Adele

Record of the Year: Hello - Adele